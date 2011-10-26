(Repeats to attach to alerts)
TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.93 million kilolitres of
crude oil in November for domestic consumption, down 2 percent
from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.
The company's October crude refining for domestic
consumption was estimated at 4.92 million kl, down 10 percent
from the year-earlier period, said Tsutomu Sugimori, its senior
vice president in charge of retail fuel sales, lower than its
original plan of 5.30 million kl.
The October refining was down from original plan due to fire
at a secondary unit of its Kashima refinery, Sugimori said.
The refining volumes do not include condensate but include
crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina,
Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000
barrels per day refinery.
JX sees November oil product exports of 210,000 kl, down
270,000 kl from a year earlier.
The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of
JX Holdings Inc , has group crude refining capacity of
1,527,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the 145,000 bpd Sendai
refinery, heavily damaged by the March 11 earthquake, is not
projected to restart until the end of March 2012.
In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total
capacity of 98,500 bpd.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)