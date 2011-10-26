(Repeats to attach to alerts)

TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.93 million kilolitres of crude oil in November for domestic consumption, down 2 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The company's October crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 4.92 million kl, down 10 percent from the year-earlier period, said Tsutomu Sugimori, its senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales, lower than its original plan of 5.30 million kl.

The October refining was down from original plan due to fire at a secondary unit of its Kashima refinery, Sugimori said.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day refinery.

JX sees November oil product exports of 210,000 kl, down 270,000 kl from a year earlier.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc , has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery, heavily damaged by the March 11 earthquake, is not projected to restart until the end of March 2012.

In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total capacity of 98,500 bpd. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)