TOKYO Nov 29 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.9 million kilolitres (1.2 million barrels per day) of crude oil in December for domestic consumption, down 520,000 kl from a year earlier, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The company plans to shut a 127,000 barrels per day sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery on Wednesday due to a problem.

JX Nippon, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery, heavily damaged by the March 11 earthquake, is not projected to restart until the end of March 2012.

In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total capacity of 98,500 bpd. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)