TOKYO Nov 29 Japan's top oil refiner JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.9 million kilolitres
(1.2 million barrels per day) of crude oil in December for
domestic consumption, down 520,000 kl from a year earlier, a
company executive said on Tuesday.
The company plans to shut a 127,000 barrels per day sole
crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery on
Wednesday due to a problem.
JX Nippon, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX
Holdings Inc, has group crude refining capacity of
1,527,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the 145,000 bpd Sendai
refinery, heavily damaged by the March 11 earthquake, is not
projected to restart until the end of March 2012.
In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total
capacity of 98,500 bpd.
