TOKYO, Dec 27 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 6.38 million kilolitres (1.29 milion barrels per day) of crude oil in January for domestic consumption, down 3 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Tuesday.

JX Nippon, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, also said it planned to refine 5.6 million kl in December, down 13 percent on the year and slightly lower than an estimate of 5.9 million kl given last month. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)