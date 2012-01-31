TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's top oil refiner JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.25 million kilolitres
of crude oil in February for domestic consumption, down 8
percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on
Tuesday.
JX's January crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 6.24 million kl, down 5 percent from the
year-earlier period, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior
vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. That is lower
than its original plan of 6.38 million kl in January.
The refining volumes do not include condensate but include
crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina,
Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000
barrels per day refinery.
JX, a wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX
Holdings Inc, has group crude refining capacity of
1,527,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the 145,000 bpd Sendai
refinery, heavily damaged by a magnitude 9.0 quake in March,
could resume full-scale operations in February.
In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total
capacity of 98,500 bpd.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)