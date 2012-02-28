TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.89 million kilolitres of crude oil in March for domestic consumption, up 21 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The figure is up sharply by comparison with last year due to the disruption in its operations resulting from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

It estimated its February crude refining for domestic consumption at 5.53 million kl, down 3 percent from the same month last year, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. The figure is higher than its original plan for 5.25 million kl.

The refining volumes do not include condensate but include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery.

The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1,625,500 bpd. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)