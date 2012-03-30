TOKYO, March 30 Japan's top oil refiner JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 6.10 million kilolitres
of crude oil in April for domestic consumption, up 30 percent
from a year earlier, due to a disruption in refining a year ago
following last March's earthquake, a company executive said on
Friday.
JX estimated it had refined 6.21 million kl of crude for
domestic consumption in March, a 28 percent rise from last year,
said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in
charge of retail fuel sales.
That figure includes volumes processed at its 145,000 bpd
Sendai refinery that resumed normal operations on March 9, a
year after last year's massive quake and tsunami hit the plant.
JX last month had expected to refine 5.89 million kl in
March, excluding volumes processed at Sendai.
The refining volumes do not include condensate but include
crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina,
Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000
barrels per day (bpd) refinery.
