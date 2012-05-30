TOKYO May 30 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.23 million kilolitres of
crude oil in June for domestic consumption, up 16 percent from a
year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.
Its May crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 4.74 million kl, up 5 percent from a year earlier,
said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice
president in charge of retail fuel sales. That was below its
plan of 4.87 million kl.
The refining volumes do not include condensate but include
crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina,
Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000
barrels per day (bpd) refinery.
The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of
JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan
with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including an
export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China.
