TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.21 million kilolitres of
crude oil for domestic consumption in October, up 6 percent from
a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.
The company's September crude refining for domestic
consumption was estimated at 5.11 million kl, up 2 percent from
the same month last year, said Tsutomu Sugimori, its senior vice
president in charge of retail fuel sales. That would be lower
than its original plan for 5.44 million kl.
The company, a wholly owned downstream subsidiary of JX
Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with
total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including joint venture Osaka
refinery with Petrochina.
