TOKYO Oct 29 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans
to refine 5.27 million kilolitres of crude oil for domestic
consumption in November,down 3 percent from a year earlier, a
company executive said on Monday, citing higher Japanese stocks
of oil products due to weak demand.
October crude refining for domestic consumption by Japan's
top oil refiner was estimated at 4.93 million kl, up 20,000 kl
from the same month last year, said Tsutomu Sugimori, senior
vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. That compares
with its original plan for October of 5.11 million kl.
The company, a wholly owned downstream subsidiary of JX
Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with
total capacity of 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) including
joint venture Osaka refinery with Petrochina.
The 120,000 bpd No.1 CDU at the 270,000 bpd Negishi
refinery, south of Tokyo, was shut on Oct. 22 and will remain
closed until Nov. 16 for scheduled maintenance. The other
150,000 bpd No.4 CDU at Negishi refinery is also shut for
planned maintenance until Nov. 5.
There are no other turnover plans in November, Sugimori
said.
It is still unclear when the company will be able to restart
its 240,200-bpd Mizushima-B refinery, he added. It was shut in
July for safety checks after inadequate record keeping was
discovered.
