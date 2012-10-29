TOKYO Oct 29 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.27 million kilolitres of crude oil for domestic consumption in November,down 3 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Monday, citing higher Japanese stocks of oil products due to weak demand.

October crude refining for domestic consumption by Japan's top oil refiner was estimated at 4.93 million kl, up 20,000 kl from the same month last year, said Tsutomu Sugimori, senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. That compares with its original plan for October of 5.11 million kl.

The company, a wholly owned downstream subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) including joint venture Osaka refinery with Petrochina.

The 120,000 bpd No.1 CDU at the 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery, south of Tokyo, was shut on Oct. 22 and will remain closed until Nov. 16 for scheduled maintenance. The other 150,000 bpd No.4 CDU at Negishi refinery is also shut for planned maintenance until Nov. 5.

There are no other turnover plans in November, Sugimori said.

It is still unclear when the company will be able to restart its 240,200-bpd Mizushima-B refinery, he added. It was shut in July for safety checks after inadequate record keeping was discovered. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)