BRIEF-hhgregg files for Chapter 11 in Southern District of Indiana
* Files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Indiana– court filing
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.23 million kilolitres (1.06 million barrels per day) of crude oil in Ocober for domestic consumption, up 6 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.
Its September crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.15 million kl, down from its original plan of 5.23 million kl (1.10 million barrels per day), the company's senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.
* Files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Indiana– court filing
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc said on Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a term sheet with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition