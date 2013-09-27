TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.23 million kilolitres (1.06 million barrels per day) of crude oil in Ocober for domestic consumption, up 6 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.

Its September crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.15 million kl, down from its original plan of 5.23 million kl (1.10 million barrels per day), the company's senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.