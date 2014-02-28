TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's biggest oil refiner, JX Holdings Inc, said on Friday it plans to refine about 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) (5.49 million kilolitres) of crude oil in March for domestic consumption, down 5 percent from a year earlier.

The company's February crude refining for domestic use was estimated at 1.2 million bpd (5.34 million kl), down 9 percent from a year earlier and compared with its earlier plan of 1.25 million bpd. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Muralikumar Anantharaman)