BRIEF-Aircastle issues $500 mln principal amount of company's 4.125 pct senior notes due 2024
* Co issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of company's 4.125% senior notes due 2024 pursuant to indenture, dated Dec 5, 2013
TOKYO, July 29 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would refine 1.05 million barrels per day (5.19 million kilolitres) of crude oil in August for domestic consumption, down 12 percent from a year earlier, marking the lowest volume for the month due to slow demand.
Its July crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 970,000 bpd (4.78 million kl), down 22 percent from the year-earlier period, a little below the original plan of 974,000 bpd due in part to a delay in crude tankers following a strong typhoon earlier this month.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 20 Electricity company Dayton Power & Light said on Monday it would shut down two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio next year for economic reasons, a setback for the ailing coal industry but a victory for environmental activists.