TOKYO, July 29 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would refine 1.05 million barrels per day (5.19 million kilolitres) of crude oil in August for domestic consumption, down 12 percent from a year earlier, marking the lowest volume for the month due to slow demand.

Its July crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 970,000 bpd (4.78 million kl), down 22 percent from the year-earlier period, a little below the original plan of 974,000 bpd due in part to a delay in crude tankers following a strong typhoon earlier this month.

