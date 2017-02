TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Wednesday the 115 megawatt combined cycle gas-fired 1-4 unit at its Shin-Oita plant shut down automatically on Tuesday evening due to parts of the gas turbine reaching excessively high temperatures.

The southern Japan utility plans to restart the unit on Thursday after replacing parts of the gas turbine, a company spokesman said, adding that the company sees no impact on its power supply from the shutdown. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)