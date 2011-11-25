* Sendai is sole LNG terminal in Japan shut by March quake

TOKYO Nov 25 The government of the city of Sendai plans to import 56,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Malaysia, its sole LNG supplier, in the year to March 2012, 65 percent less than its original plan due to a halt at its LNG terminal since a massive earthquake and tsunami devastated northeast Japan in March.

It was the sole LNG terminal in Japan shut by the March 11 disaster, but it resumed operations on Thursday after the operator implemented tsunami-defence measures, an official at the city government's gas department said on Friday.

Originally, it planned to import 161,000 tonnes of LNG in 2011/12.

The March 11 disaster flooded the first floor of the terminal with seawater and disabled control panels, prompting the operator to move control panels to the second floor.

The city's gas supply to its users had returned to normal by April. The first LNG shipment after the disaster is due to arrive on Nov. 29, the official said.

In its latest plan, it expects to cover 45 percent of demand with LNG and the remaining 55 percent using supplies via pipelies from Tohoku Natural Gas Co, a joint venture between Tohoku Electric Power Co and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co.

Previously, the city met 70 percent of demand with LNG, with the remaining 30 percent from Tohoku Natural Gas.

"The ratio will return to normal from the next financial year," the official said.

