* First rise in Japan oil demand in six months

* Reflects robust demand for oil for power generation (Adds detail)

TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's total oil product sales rose 0.9 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, helped by growing demand for oil for power generation as the nation's nuclear plant usage slumped following the March quake.

That marks the first year-on-year climb since the March 11 quake and tsunami disrupted refinery operations and hampered economic activity in the world's third-biggest oil consuming country.

Oil demand in Japan is expected to get help in the coming months as government curbs on power consumption in the summer peak demand period came to an end earlier this month, and some manufacturers including the auto sector returned to normal production.

The reconstruction of northeastern Japan, devastated by the magnitude 9.0 quake, will also eventually lend support to demand for gas oil, industry sources say.

Total oil product sales in August climbed 0.9 percent to 16.32 million kilolitres (3.31 million barrels per day), the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) data showed.

Demand for B- and C-type fuel oil, mainly used for power generation by utilities and as transport fuel for large vessels, rose 22.2 percent last month. Gasoline sales declined 2.1 percent, hurt by the expiration of a 1,000 yen ($13) highway toll ceiling earlier this year.

Several utilities have stepped up usage of oil-fired power plants to make up for delayed restarts of nuclear plants shut for routine maintenance.

No reactor has restarted since the March 11 disaster, which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant and increased public concerns over nuclear safety. The government in July mandated stress tests on reactors as a condition for restarting operations.

Japan's crude imports last month fell 2.5 percent to 17.3 million kl, the sixth straight month of decline.

Japan's total nuclear power plant utilisation rate fell to a record low of 26.4 percent in August, with public confidence in atomic energy decimated by the ongoing crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi facility.

($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)