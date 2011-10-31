* Oil sales down, reflecting last year's hot weather

* Fuel oil demand for power generation stays robust (Adds details)

TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's total oil product sales in September fell 4.9 percent from a year earlier, hurt by comparison with the previous year's high figures that reflected a prolonged heat wave last summer, government data showed on Monday.

Japan, the worlds' third-biggest oil consumer, imported 17.18 million kilolitres (3.60 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, up 4.5 percent from a year earlier, marking the first year-on-year increase in seven months, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.

Japan's oil sales posted declines except for B-type and C-type fuel oil, demand for which rose 17.8 percent from a year earlier as record-low nuclear plant utilisation forces the utilities to turn to fossil fuels to plug a power shortfall that could hammer industry and a fragile economy.

TOTAL OIL SALES DOWN DUE TO LAST YEAR'S HOT WEATHER

Total oil product sales fell 4.9 percent last month from a year earlier to 14.93 million kl, after posting the first increase in August since the March disaster helped by robust demand for oil for power generation following the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The decline is mainly due to unusually hot weather last September, which spurred a sharp rise in oil demand, a METI official said.

Total oil demand in September 2010 rose 7.3 percent, with sales of gasoline having shot up, as hotter weather spurred the use of car air-conditioning.

No reactor has restarted since the March 11 disaster, which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant and heightened public concerns over nuclear safety. In July the government mandated stress tests on reactors as a condition for them to be restarted. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)