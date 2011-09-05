TOKYO, Sept 5 Japanese utilities are due to
submit the results of first-stage stress tests for at least one
of their reactors to the nuclear watchdog by the end of this
month, the country's new trade minister said on Monday.
Tokyo ordered Japan's power utilities to carry out
simulations to test how well prepared were their reactors to
withstand the impact of extreme events such as a strong
earthquake or a tsunami.
Yoshio Hachiro also told reporters that reactors idled for
inspections and maintenance should get approval from local
authorities and return online before next April.
The March 11 earthquake and tsunami, which crippled Tokyo
Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power
plant and resulted in a huge radiation leak, heightened public
concerns about safety and kept reactors shut for maintenance
from restarting.
Nuclear power provided only 15 percent of Japan's
electricity in July, down from around 30 percent before the
world's worst radiation crisis in 25 years.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)