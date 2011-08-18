TOKYO, Aug 18 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 11.2 percent in July from the same month a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

Japan shipped in 16.031 million kilolitres (3.25 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of July, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(% Value Yr/Yr(%)

)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,810,418 24.5

Crude Oil 16.031 -11.2 919,879 19.1

Oil products n/a n/a 186,505 46.6 (Mogas/naphtha 2.484 8.2 138,554 41.4

)

LNG 6.407 14.3 428,186 47.6

LPG 0.871 4.4 63,912 27.4

Coal 14.258 -14.6 210,387 0.1 (Thermal Coal) 8.663 -7.4 99,469 4.2 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)