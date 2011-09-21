(Adds dropped word "imports" to paragraph 1)

* LNG imports reach 7.545 mln tonnes, up 18.2 pct yr/yr

* Thermal coal imports rise 7.1 pct to 10.045 mln tonnes

* Crude oil imports climb 1.2 pct to 18.376 mln kl (3.73 mln bpd

TOKYO, Sept 21 The volume of customs-cleared liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in Japan hit a record high of 7.545 million tonnes last month, up 18.2 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, as low nuclear plant utilisation after the atomic disaster in Fukushima boosted gas-fired power generation.

Last month's imports by the world's top LNG importer topped the previous record of 6.711 million tonnes in March 2010. LNG imports cost 500.327 billion yen ($6.54 billion) last month, also a record high, ministry officials said.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation also rose 7.1 percent in August to 10.045 million tonnes.

Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imported 18.376 million kilolitres (3.73 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, up 1.2 percent, the preliminary data showed.

In July, Japan's crude oil imports were 16.031 million kl, down 11.2 percent.

SET FOR PEAK

In January-June, Japan imported a record 37.569 million tonnes of LNG, up 8.3 percent from a year ago.

Imports this year are set to jump 12.2 percent to 78.6 million tonnes, as Japan replaces nuclear power after the March earthquake, and to 81.6 million tonnes in 2012, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The supply tightness caused by growing Japanese demand has already attracted some Atlantic Basin supply to Asia, where LNG is sold at a significant premium and industry analysts say the trend is likely to continue.

The Japan crude cocktail (JCC) price, or the average price for customs-cleared crude oil imports, which is used as the benchmark for LNG prices for Japanese buyers, stood at $114.61 a barrel in August. That compared with $74.72 a year ago and $113.46 in July. In yen terms, the JCC price last month was 56,140 yen per kilolitre. That compared with 40,593 yen a year earlier and 57,378 yen in July. ($1 = 76.450 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)