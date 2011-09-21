Sept 21 The volume of customs-cleared liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in Japan hit a record high of 7.545 million tonnes last month, up 18.2 percent from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, as low utilisation of nuclear power after the radiation crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi plant boosted gas-fired power generation.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of August, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,060,389 41.9

Crude Oil 18.376 1.2 1,031,597 39.9

Oil products n/a n/a 220,058 75.0

(Mogas/naphtha) 2.993 29.7 161,875 73.1

LNG 7.545 18.2 500,327 55.7

LPG 0.980 -15.9 67,945 5.2

Coal 16.385 1.0 238,388 20.0

(Thermal Coal) 10.045 7.1 111,090 21.1 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)