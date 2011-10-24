Oct 24 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 4.4 percent in September from the same month a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Japan shipped in 16.970 million kilolitres (3.56 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of September, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,816,455 32.5

Crude Oil 16.970 -4.4 908,555 26.3

Oil products n/a n/a 189,439 60.2 (Mogas/naphtha) 2.231 4.3 120,221 40.0

LNG 6.704 11.0 437,934 49.8

LPG 1.123 8.4 76,302 33.0

Coal 14.062 -5.0 202,308 11.5

(Thermal Coal) 8.250 -3.9 91,711 11.1 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)