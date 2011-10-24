Oct 24 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 4.0 percent in April-September from the same month a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Japan shipped in 99.233 million kilolitres (3.41 million barrels per day) of crude oil in the April-September half-year, the preliminary data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for April-September, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 10,955,531 27.3

Crude Oil 99.233 -4.0 5,692,444 24.9

Oil products n/a n/a 1,138,119 47.7 (Mogas/naphtha) 14.751 9.0 827,838 37.4

LNG 38.933 14.6 2,428,950 40.3

LPG 5.986 -4.2 442,031 12.5

Coal 84.859 -9.2 1,238,043 9.6

(Thermal Coal) 49.171 -4.9 546,202 8.0 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)