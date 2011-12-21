(Refiles to fix formatting)

Dec 21 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 8.9 percent in November from the same month a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan shipped in 17.158 million kilolitres (3.60 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of November, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,847,816 28.1

Crude Oil 17.158 -8.9 911,917 15.1

Oil products n/a n/a 180,981 31.4

(Mogas/naphtha) 2.269 -14.6 113,932 1.1

LNG 6.981 21.3 472,141 76.0

LPG 0.982 -9.5 62,637 -7.7

Coal 14.709 -3.9 218,058 25.2

