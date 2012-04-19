April 19 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared
liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 21.8 percent to 8.126
million tonnes in March from the same month a year ago, the
Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
LNG imports rose to a record 8.15 million tonnes in January.
Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for
the month of March, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; values in million yen.
Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)
Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,276,624 29.5
Crude Oil 18.836 6.0 1,165,394 22.8
Oil products n/a n/a 208,358 32.1
(Mogas/naphtha) 1.885 -9.0 110,494 1.8
LNG 8.126 21.8 570,009 58.7
LPG 1.296 14.7 120,317 49.9
Coal 14.947 -6.4 210,111 1.9
(Thermal Coal) 8.893 0.9 104,900 11.9
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)