April 19 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 21.8 percent to 8.126 million tonnes in March from the same month a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

LNG imports rose to a record 8.15 million tonnes in January.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of March, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,276,624 29.5

Crude Oil 18.836 6.0 1,165,394 22.8

Oil products n/a n/a 208,358 32.1 (Mogas/naphtha) 1.885 -9.0 110,494 1.8

LNG 8.126 21.8 570,009 58.7

LPG 1.296 14.7 120,317 49.9

Coal 14.947 -6.4 210,111 1.9

(Thermal Coal) 8.893 0.9 104,900 11.9 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)