* May fuel imports help push Japan into trade deficit

* LNG imports rise 16.8 pct in May from a year ago

* Coal imports up 20.8 pct on year

* Crude oil imports up 7.1 pct, although down on April

* Fuel imports seen remaining robust with summer peak period approaching (Adds reactor restarts, details)

TOKYO, June 20 Japan's coal and LNG imports surged by as much as a fifth in May from a year ago to replace lost nuclear energy after reactors were idled due to the Fukushima disaster and imports are expected to remain robust as peak summer demand approaches.

Crude oil imports rose about 7 percent on the year, although were down from April, government data showed.

The rise in energy imports helped widen Japan's trade deficit in May to the third highest on record and more than 60 percent higher than economists had projected.

The government's decision on Saturday to restart two reactors in western Japan, which will not reach full output until as early as next month, is unlikely to cut fossil fuel imports unless more units restart, traders and analysts have said.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the world's biggest buyer of the fuel totaled 7.06 million tonnes last month, up 16.8 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance showed. They were up 2.2 percent from April.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation rose 20.8 percent in May to 9.09 million tonnes from a year ago. They increased about 28.5 percent from a month earlier.

Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imported 3.37 million barrels per day (16.6 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, an increase of 7.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. But imports declined from 4.02 million barrels per day in April.

It was not immediately clear why oil imports fell from April, although Japan has been curbing Iranian imports to comply with western sanctions targeting Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iranian oil accounted for nearly 9 percent of Japan's crude imports last year. Japan has reduced the flow already to comply with U.S. sanctions requiring buyers to make sizeable cuts, but wants to avoid more drastic reductions that may drive up energy import costs and hurt the world's third-largest economy.

The country's crude cocktail price in May fell to $124.54 per barrel, from $127.05 in April, according to the ministry.

PIN HOPES ON RENEWABLES

Japan will need to import as much as 90 million tonnes of LNG in the year through March, up nearly 10 percent from a year prior, to generate the power needed to compensate for shut reactors, the chairman of the Japan Gas Association said on June 7.

Under pressure to limit costly fuel imports, the government on Monday approved subsidies for renewable energy as part of the country's shift from a reliance on nuclear power, which accounted for about 30 percent of electricity supply before the meltdowns at Fukushima in March last year.

The last of Japan's nuclear reactors went into maintenance and safety checks on May 5, leaving Japan without atomic power for the first time since the 1970.

Reactors that shut down for scheduled maintenance had been kept idled for safety checks till the government gave approval for the two reactors to come back online, citing possible power blackouts.

The subsidies on renewables from July 1 are one of the few certainties in Japan's energy landscape, where the government has gone back to the drawing board to write a power policy after Fukushima, the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

The push for renewables is aimed at cutting reliance on not only nuclear, but pricey oil and LNG for energy needs. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Ed Davies)