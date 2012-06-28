June 28 Following is a table of customs-cleared crude oil
imports by source for May released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday.
Japan shipped in 16.6 million kilolitres (3.37 million
barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data
showed.
Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official
conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in kilolitres. (1 kl = 6.2898 barrels)
Country May Yr/Yr May YTD Yr/Yr
list kl % $/barrel kl %
S.Korea - 19,992 -93.9
China - 115,249
Vietnam 591,029 265.8 $135.27 2,203,807 383.9
Malaysia 195,311 -14.3 $132.50 687,391 -10.7
Brunei 79,474 0.5 $132.58 234,997 -22.2
Indonesia 514,172 -13.5 $133.45 3,528,344 48.4
Iran 523,233 -46.5 $126.90 5,772,294 -32.9
Iraq 389,761 -23.4 $119.06 1,324,988 -56.2
Saudi Arabia 5,643,511 11.5 $123.73 30,429,949 7.0
Kuwait 1,251,199 -6.4 $120.53 7,172,106 32.0
Qatar 1,687,062 5.9 $122.49 9,494,854 0.3
Oman 601,915 683.3 $122.51 2,686,287 14.0
UAE 3,328,724 -3.1 $124.59 19,528,544 0.1
UK - 162,429
Russia 921,394 42.0 $124.19 4,448,832 -4.4
Venezuela - 159,764
Ecuador 94,423 -9.8 $114.47 545,826 77.7
Libya 80,425 $128.91 192,032
Sudan 2,025 -99.4 $132.00 439,934 -61.6
Nigeria - 150,618 -7.5
Eq Guinea 103,035 $125.63 198,125
Gabon 300,550 $134.14 1,618,187
Angola - 206,609
S. Sudan - 182,087
Australia 288,170 213.7 $123.89 1,123,801 84.8
Total 16,595,413 7.1 $124.54 92,627,046 4.8
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)