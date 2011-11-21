* LNG imports seen in uptrend as reactor restart unlikely
* Crude oil imports up 1.1 pct from year earlier
* Thermal coal imports flat from year earlier
TOKYO, Nov 21 Japan's liquefied natural
gas imports climbed by more than 10 percent from a year earlier
for the sixth straight month in October, Ministry of Finance
data showed on Monday, as gas-fired power generation continued
to surge due to the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
Japan, the world's biggest LNG buyer, last month imported
17.9 percent more LNG than a year earlier as heightened public
concerns about nuclear safety have kept any reactor taken
offline for routine maintenance from restarting.
Power firms, which usually account for two-thirds of LNG
imports, have stepped up buying since the March 11 quake and
tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and the world's worst
radioactive material leakage in 25 years at Tokyo Electric Power
Co's Fukushima Daiichi station in the northeast.
The preliminary custom-cleared data also showed that Japan,
the third-biggest oil consumer, imported 16.75 million
kilolitres (3.40 million barrels per day) of crude oil last
month, up 1.1 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Minor growth last month came as rising demand for
direct-burn crude and fuel oil for power generation have yet to
offset slowing demand for gasoline and other oil products from a
sluggish economy, analysts said.
In September, Japan imported 16.97 million kl (3.56 million
bpd) of crude, down 4.4 percent from a year earlier.
Imports of LNG totalled 6.16 million tonnes last month,
marking the highest annual increase since August, when the
country imported 18.2 percent more LNG at a record 7.55 million
tonnes.
"The current year-on-year uptrend is expected to stay as it
looks difficult for any idle reactors to restart this winter,"
said Shigeru Suehiro, a manager at the Institute of Energy
Economics of Japan.
But LNG imports are unlikely to exceed the growth pace this
summer as power demand in winter is usually less than in summer
and also because users are asked to save peak-hour power use by
5 percent in the service area of Kyushu Electric Power Co
and by 10 percent in the area of Osaka-based Kansai
Electric Power Co, Suehiro said.
Imports of thermal coal for power generation were flat in
October at 8.77 million tonnes, Monday's data showed.
The Japan Crude Cocktail (JCC) price, or the average price
for customs-cleared crude oil imports which is used as the
benchmark for LNG prices for Japanese buyers, stood at $110.91 a
barrel in October, the data showed.
That compared with $77.28 in the same month a year earlier
and $110.62 in September.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)