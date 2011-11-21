Nov 21 The volume of Japan's
customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 1.1 percent in October
from the same month a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on
Monday.
Japan imported 16.75 million kilolitres (3.40 million
barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data
showed.
Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for
the month of October, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; values in million yen.
Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr( Value Yr/Yr
%) (%)
Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 35.6
1,769,795
Crude Oil 16.747 1.1 33.4
896,064
Oil products n/a n/a 36.3
184,651
(Mogas/naphtha) 2.371 -11.4 12.2
123,272
LNG 6.155 17.9 63.8
404,311
LPG 0.888 -7.1 3.2
57,876
Coal 15.042 -3.8 15.1
221,524
(Thermal Coal) 8.774 0.0 16.5
97,602
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)