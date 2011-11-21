Nov 21 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 1.1 percent in October from the same month a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Japan imported 16.75 million kilolitres (3.40 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of October, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr( Value Yr/Yr

%) (%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 35.6

1,769,795

Crude Oil 16.747 1.1 33.4

896,064

Oil products n/a n/a 36.3

184,651

(Mogas/naphtha) 2.371 -11.4 12.2

123,272

LNG 6.155 17.9 63.8

404,311

LPG 0.888 -7.1 3.2

57,876

Coal 15.042 -3.8 15.1

221,524

(Thermal Coal) 8.774 0.0 16.5

97,602 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)