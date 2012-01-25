Jan 25 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports in 2011 fell 2.7 percent from the previous year to a 22-year low, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan shipped in 208.872 million kilolitres (3.60 million barrels per day) of crude oil last year, the preliminary data showed, which was the lowest since 204.914 million kl in 1989.

But liquefied natural gas imports hit a record high last year both in terms of volume and value, as the nation significantly boosted gas-fired power generation to offset a sharp fall in nuclear power plant utilisation rate following the Fukushima disaster.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of 2011, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 21,783,427 25.2

Crude Oil 208.872 -2.7 11,413,848 21.3

Oil products n/a n/a 2,222,407 39.5 (Mogas/naphtha) 28.639 2.5 1,531,522 23.1

LNG 78.532 12.2 4,772,991 37.5

LPG 12.474 2.7 891,635 14.4

Coal 175.223 -5.1 2,445,127 15.8

(Thermal Coal) 101.207 -0.4 1,099,504 15.1 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)