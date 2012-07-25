UPDATE 1-Saipem stays glum on year ahead
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
July 25 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 5.2 percent in June from a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
Japan shipped in 16.19 million kilolitres (3.39 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.
Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of June, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.
Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)
Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,828,777 5.4
Crude Oil 16.190 5.2 931,214 3.6
Oil products n/a n/a 180,048 8.6 (Mogas/naphtha) 2.093 -12.0 114,473 -17.3
LNG 6.647 6.7 471,561 24.5
LPG 0.950 4.9 63,874 -9.8
Coal 14.238 0.5 178,832 -17.6
(Thermal Coal) 8.315 1.8 87,951 -3.6
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 The government of Alberta, Canada's crude-producing province, kept its 2016-17 budget deficit forecast steady on Thursday in a third-quarter fiscal update, and said the province's battered economy was turning a corner after a prolonged downturn.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week but less than forecast, while gasoline inventories fell far more than expected as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.