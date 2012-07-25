July 25 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 4.9 percent in January-June from the same period a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan shipped in 108.817 million kilolitres (3.76 million barrels per day) of crude oil in the first half of 2012, the preliminary data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for January-June, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 12,607,415 21.0

Crude Oil 108.817 4.9 6,525,004 15.7

Oil products n/a n/a 1,229,041 17.2 (Mogas/naphtha) 12.568 -9.8 710,383 -6.2

LNG 44.552 18.6 3,082,126 49.2

LPG 6.798 7.7 548,390 14.8

Coal 88.844 2.9 1,205,183 3.5

(Thermal Coal) 51.766 5.6 586,345 12.3 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)