July 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared crude oil imports by source for June released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday.

Japan shipped in 16.2 million kilolitres (3.39 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in kilolitres. (1 kl = 6.2898 barrels)

Country June Yr/Yr June YTD Yr/Yr

list kl % $/barrel kl %

S.Korea - 19,992 -93.9

China 39,712 $135.62 154,961

Vietnam 379,324 26.6 $124.90 2,583,131 242.2

Malaysia 94,644 -56.4 $118.85 782,035 -20.7

Brunei 31,584 -0.8 $110.43 266,581 -20.1

Indonesia 689,638 41.2 $125.39 4,217,982 47.2

Iran 812,693 -33.9 $116.73 6,584,987 -33.0

Iraq 729,645 $113.67 2,054,633 -32.1 Saudi Arabia 5,121,251 -9.5 $114.72 35,551,200 4.2

Kuwait 797,103 -6.4 $110.58 7,969,209 26.8

Qatar 1,681,078 8.8 $113.38 11,175,932 1.5

Oman 544,606 728.6 $114.54 3,230,893 33.4

UAE 3,719,392 -16.7 $114.73 23,247,936 -3.0

UK - 162,429

Russia 528,628 181.3 $111.57 4,977,460 2.9

Venezuela 81,766 $123.76 241,530

Ecuador 110,015 $104.68 655,841 113.5

Libya - 192,032

Sudan - 439,934 -63.6

Nigeria 158,538 $128.19 309,156 89.8

Eq Guinea - 198,125

Gabon 441,276 352.3 $122.96 2,059,463 2,010.8

Angola - 206,609

S. Sudan - 182,087

Australia 229,202 72.0 $108.66 1,353,003 82.5

Total 16,190,095 5.2 $115.33 108,817,141 4.9 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)