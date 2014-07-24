* June LNG imports rise 5.9 pct; imports in Jan-June up 2 pct * Thermal coal imports rise 11.6 pct in June (Adds details, tables) TOKYO, July 24 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 1 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 5.9 percent reflecting firm gas demand for power output amid nuclear shutdowns. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.16 million barrels per day (15.06 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance showed. Imports of fossil fuel, especially LNG and thermal coal, have remained high as all 48 commercial nuclear reactors in Japan have been shut since last September, with no schedule for restart until October at the earliest pending rigorous safety checks enforced after the Fukushima crisis three years ago. Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.82 million tonnes last month, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 11.6 percent in June to 9.43 million tonnes, the data showed. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. Fuel Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,125,827 8.3 Crude Oil 15.059 1.0 1,062,103 8.3 Oil products n/a n/a 221,007 35.5 (Mogas/naphtha) 2.312 16.2 161,018 31.6 LNG 6.821 5.9 583,728 7.6 LPG 0.950 7.0 86,316 18.2 Coal 15.774 -1.6 165,917 -17.1 (Thermal Coal) 9.429 11.6 93,485 0.2 Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for January-June, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. Fuel Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 14,261,015 5.9 Crude Oil 101.678 -3.4 7,270,434 5.1 Oil products n/a n/a 1,380,495 2.9 (Mogas/naphtha) 13.607 1.6 949,670 11.4 LNG 44.262 2.0 3,906,654 11.6 LPG 6.092 -3.9 603,769 8.8 Coal 92.312 0.5 1,054,291 -7.4 (Thermal Coal) 52.752 4.2 554,927 -1.0 * The Japan Crude Cocktail (JCC) price was $109.97 a barrel in June, against $104.66 a year ago and $109.11 in May. The JCC is the average price for customs-cleared crude oil imports and is used as the benchmark for LNG prices for Japanese buyers. In yen terms, JCC was 70,528 yen per kilolitre last month, compared with 65,750 yen a year ago and 70,081 yen in May. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Michael Perry)