TOKYO Aug 18 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 11.2 percent in July from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imported 16.031 million kilolitres (3.25 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

In June, Japan's crude oil imports were 15.385 million kl, up 1.9 percent on year, according to the data.

Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled 6.407 million tonnes last month, up 14.3 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation fell 7.4 percent in July to 8.663 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)