TOKYO, Sept 21 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 1.2 percent in August from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imported 18.376 million kilolitres (3.73 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

In July, Japan's crude oil imports were 16.031 million kl.

Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled 7.545 million tonnes last month, up 18.2 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation rose 7.1 percent in August to 10.045 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)