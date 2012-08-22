GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
TOKYO Aug 22 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 2.5 percent to July from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imported 16.43 million kilolitres (3.33 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.
That compared with June imports of 16.19 million kl.
Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totaled 7.15 million tonnes last month, up 11.6 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation rose 8.6 percent in July to 9.40 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
MILAN, Feb 20 Italian power grid company Terna pledged on Monday to spend 30 percent more on modernising its domestic network over the next five years to help boost earnings and grow dividends.
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.