TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose to another record in 2013 as the country's second complete shutdown of its nuclear stations since the Fukushima disaster in 2011 forced utilities to burn more fossil fuels to generate power.

LNG imports increased 0.2 percent to 87.49 million tonnes last year, the Ministry of Finance said in preliminary trade figures on Monday.

Japan imported 8.09 million tonnes of LNG in December, up 4.9 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation rose 17.5 percent to 9.97 million tonnes percent last month, the data showed.

The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 0.2 percent in December from the same month a year earlier, according to the data.

Japan imported 4 million barrels per day (19.73 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan imported 4 million barrels per day (19.73 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

That compared with November imports of 3.7 million bpd (17.793 million kl).