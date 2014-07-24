TOKYO, July 24 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 1 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.16 million barrels per day (15.06 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.82 million tonnes last month, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 11.6 percent in June to 9.43 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Jacqueline Wong)