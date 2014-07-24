UPDATE 7-U.S. oil hits Nov. low as fresh glut fears overshadow OPEC cut talk
* New projects, shale boom may trigger glut by '18-19 -Goldman
TOKYO, July 24 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 1 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.16 million barrels per day (15.06 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.
Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.82 million tonnes last month, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 11.6 percent in June to 9.43 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Jacqueline Wong)
* New projects, shale boom may trigger glut by '18-19 -Goldman
ABUJA, March 21 Nigeria has given contractors 30 days to resume delayed development projects in the Niger Delta oil region or face prosecution, the presidency said on Tuesday.
UNITED NATIONS, March 21 The warring parties in Yemen are responsible for the protection of civilians and infrastructure and not others, the United Nations said on Tuesday in response to a Saudi-led military coalition calling for the U.N. to supervise a strategic port.