June 20 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 7.1 percent in May from a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan shipped in 16.595 million kilolitres (3.37 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of May, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,078,105 19.6

Crude Oil 16.595 7.1 1,045,573 10.9

Oil products n/a n/a 222,740 29.7 (Mogas/naphtha) 2.397 12.8 145,702 16.2

LNG 7.056 16.8 500,377 44.3

LPG 1.167 13.0 92,104 13.5

Coal 15.706 19.9 213,260 11.3 (Thermal Coal) 9.085 20.8 102,467 21.5 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)