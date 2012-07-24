TOKYO, July 25 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 15 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Wednesday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 0.99 million tonnes last month, down from 1.17 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.

Name May June Total import (kilolitres) 1,466,258 1,450,995

Total import (tonnes) 1,006,919 988,504

Total import value ($) 1,057,300,457 961,193,604

$/Tonne 1,050.0 972.4

Currency rate (yen/$) 80.4 79.3

Yen/kilolitre 57,998 52,525

