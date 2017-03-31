(Adds table, details) TOKYO, March 31 Japan's monthly oil sales hit the lowest level for the month of February in 47 years, partly because of higher volumes a year ago due to a leap year, oil data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Friday. Japan's total oil sales last month were 15.54 million kilolitres (3.49 million barrels per day), down 3.9 percent from a year ago and the lowest for the month since 1970, a METI official said. The official attributed most of the decline to the fact there was one more day in February a year ago. Oil demand in the world's third-biggest economy has been in gradual decline for more than a decade, reflecting a falling population and an increased shift to more efficient vehicles and equipment. Meanwhile, Japan's crude imports in February fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier to 15.75 million kilolitres (3.54 million barrels per day), also the lowest level for the month since 1970, the official said. The following table shows Japan's crude imports and oil product sales in barrels per day. Product/Volume Feb Jan M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Crude Imports 3,539,040 3,460,860 2.3 -1.3 Crude Throughput 3,569,757 3,546,542 0.7 -0.7 Direct crude burn Oil product sales 3,489,771 3,318,569 5.2 -3.9 gasoline 868,923 830,677 4.6 -4.4 kerosene 562,018 549,476 2.3 -3.5 naphtha 851,231 856,837 -0.7 2.8 Oil product imports 638,272 655,183 -2.6 9.5 gasoline 13,613 2,953 361.1 kerosene naphtha 511,278 513,740 -0.5 7.9 Oil product exports 550,169 564,320 -2.5 -16.3 gasoline 103,214 88,653 16.4 -32.8 kerosene 8,992 30,028 -70.1 -44.4 jet fuel 154,416 113,404 36.2 -1.3 gas oil 133,562 171,960 -22.3 -22.1 fuel oil B, C 114,852 139,038 -17.4 -18.6 Refinery Output 3,348,445 3,298,140 1.5 -5.0 gasoline 957,677 940,231 1.9 -6.0 kerosene 416,214 468,708 -11.2 -0.9 naphtha 377,432 388,048 -2.7 -12.7 jet fuel 227,036 203,229 11.7 -1.7 gas oil 759,180 682,795 11.2 4.8 Month end Inventory Feb Jan M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Crude 83.1 85.4 -2.6 -4.5 Products 57.3 60.0 -4.4 -4.9 gasoline 11.2 10.9 2.8 3.3 kerosene 9.0 11.8 -23.9 8.0 Refinery run rate Feb Jan M/M(pt) Yr/Yr(pt) (%) 94.1 93.5 0.6 5.6 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)