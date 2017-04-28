REFILE-WRAPUP 3-Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
(Adds details, table) TOKYO, April 28 Japan's oil sales last month were 15.9 million kilolitres (3.23 million barrels per day), down 3.7 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday, the lowest March volume in more than four decades. Oil demand in the world's third-biggest economy has been declining for more than a decade, reflecting a falling population and a shift to more efficient vehicles and equipment. Japan's crude oil imports in March fell 10 percent from a year earlier to 3.2 million barrels per day (15.79 million kilolitres), the data showed. The following table shows Japan's crude imports and oil product sales in barrels per day. Product/Volume March Feb M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Crude Imports 3,203,848 3,539,040 -9.5 -10.0 Crude Throughput 3,300,939 3,569,757 -7.5 -4.3 Direct crude burn 42,182 55,807 -24.4 -35.2 Oil product sales 3,225,994 3,489,771 -7.6 -3.7 gasoline 880,240 868,923 1.3 -2.9 kerosene 413,119 562,018 -26.5 0.8 naphtha 794,546 851,231 -6.7 3.1 Oil product imports 525,077 638,272 -17.7 11.3 gasoline 4,725 13,613 -65.3 -46.4 kerosene 17,722 50,560 -64.9 284.7 naphtha 457,979 511,278 -10.4 20.0 Oil product exports 570,997 550,169 3.8 -5.2 gasoline 107,810 103,214 4.5 0.2 kerosene 5 8,992 -99.9 -99.9 jet fuel 164,408 154,416 6.5 5.1 gas oil 146,106 133,562 9.4 -19.2 fuel oil B, C 125,408 114,852 9.2 -3.6 Refinery Output 3,172,787 3,348,445 -5.2 -4.2 gasoline 955,580 957,677 -0.2 -2.8 kerosene 308,889 416,214 -25.8 -15.8 naphtha 353,079 377,432 -6.5 1.4 jet fuel 268,974 227,036 18.5 13.3 gas oil 693,373 759,180 -8.7 -3.8 Month end Inventory March Feb M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Crude 78.6 83.1 -5.5 -11.8 Products 53.3 57.3 -7.0 -3.2 gasoline 10.9 11.2 -3.1 1.3 kerosene 6.2 9.0 -30.9 -11.5 Refinery run rate March Feb M/M(pt) Yr/Yr(pt) (%) 87.2 94.1 -6.9 -0.7 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Dale Hudson)
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* Civilians killed by air strikes, phosphorus used, witnesses say (Adds U.N. quote)
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.