* Crude stocks down 0.8 pct last week, gasoline up 1 pct
* Refinery run rate at 11-week high as turnaround mostly
over
TOKYO, Nov 16 Japan's commercial kerosene
stocks last week rose 2.3 percent to an almost three-year high,
industry data showed on Wednesday, helped by expectations that
demand for the heating fuel will rise amid worries over
electricity shortages.
Crude oil inventories in the world's third-biggest oil
consumer fell 0.8 percent, or 123,700 kl (0.78 million barrels),
from the week before to 15.54 million kl in the week to Nov. 12,
the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said. Crude stocks were
3.1 percent above their year-earlier level.
Kerosene stocks stood at 3.61 million kl last week, 34.3
percent above the year-ago level and the highest since 3.68
million kl in the week to Nov. 22, 2008.
Last year's pace of increase in kerosene stocks before the
winter was the slowest in the past five years, and relatively
high temperatures in the past few weeks have delayed the start
of the peak demand season this winter.
This year, kerosene heater sales have soared as consumers
brace for possible power shortages with many nuclear reactors
offline due to safety concerns after the Fukushima radiation
crisis, although actual kerosene usage will depend on the
weather and power supplies.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.1 percent to about 2 million kl last
week after hitting a 3-1/2 month low the previous week.
Gasoline sales last week were 5.8 percent below the
previous year's level, Reuters calculations showed, marking the
fourth straight week of year-on-year declines. (For details, see
table below.)
The refinery utilisation rate rose by 0.7 percentage point
to 82.4 percent last week, the highest since the week to Aug.
27.
Planned seasonal turnaround was mostly over, but Exxon
Mobil's Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK
said this week it shut the sole 156,000 barrels per day (bpd)
crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakai refinery in western
Japan earlier this month for a few weeks to conduct unplanned
repair work.
Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil and Energy
restarted the 120,000 barrels per day No. 1 CDU at its Negishi
refinery, near Tokyo, on Nov. 11 following a turnaround delay.
Following are tables of additional PAJ data and weekly
domestic oil demand, as calculated by Reuters.
12-Nov Week chg Year chng
mln kl mln bbls mln bbls mln bbls
Crude 15.54 97.75 -0.78 +2.92
Gasoline 2.02 12.71 +0.14 +0.09
Kerosene 3.61 22.68 +0.52 +5.80
Naphtha 1.79 11.25 +0.57 -0.98
Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.41 +0.03 -0.32
Refinery util (pct) 82.4 +0.7 -0.1
Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year
Total oil sales 2.71 -2.8 -13.5
Gasoline 0.88 -2.3 -5.8
Naphtha 0.23 -52.6 -57.5
Jet fuel 0.12 327.6 19.7
Kerosene 0.26 27.6 -38.4
Gas oil 0.60 10.8 2.4
A-fuel oil 0.23 16.2 -15.0
C-fuel oil 0.38 -10.3 43.1
* Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters
calculations, taking into account changes in inventories,
production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels
per day.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)