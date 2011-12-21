* Refinery run rate at post-quake high for 2nd straight wk

* Kerosene stocks fall as peak winter season begins (Adds detail, tables)

TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's commercial crude inventories last week rose 1.5 percent to a two-month peak, reflecting increased imports as crude throughput rose to a four-month high.

Kerosene stocks fell for the second time in the past three weeks as the peak winter season began, after hitting a three-year high in the week to Nov. 26.

Crude stocks in the world's third-biggest oil consumer increased by 230,000 kilolitres (207,000 barrels per day) from the week before to 15.8 million kl in the week to Dec. 17, the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said. That was the highest level since the week to Oct. 22.

The PAJ revised data for the week ending Dec. 10.

The refinery run rate last week was unchanged at 86.4 percent, marking a post-quake high for the second week in a row. It stood at 87.5 percent in the week to March 5 before a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 shut several refineries in the northeast.

Two refineries are still closed. Cosmo Oil has said it aims to partially resume operations at its quake-hit Chiba refinery by December.

JX Nippon & Energy Corp's Sendai refinery, heavily damaged by the March earthquake, is not projected to restart until the end of March 2012.

Gasoline sales last week dropped 4 percent from the previous year's level, Reuters calculations showed. (For details, see table below.)

Stocks of kerosene for heating fell by 91,000 kl (87,000 bpd) to 3.45 million kl. Stocks peaked at 3.65 million kl in the week to Nov. 26. Average temperatures were higher than usual across the country in November, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Following are tables of additional PAJ data and weekly domestic oil demand, as calculated by Reuters. JAPAN OIL STOCKS, CRUDE RUNS FOR WEEK TO DEC 17

17-Dec Week chg Year chng

mln kl mln bbls mln bbls mln bbls Crude 15.81 99.47 +1.45 -0.54 Gasoline 2.07 13.04 -0.15 -0.32 Kerosene 3.45 21.70 -0.61 +5.17 Naphtha 1.74 10.94 +0.57 -0.39 Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.57 unch -0.29 Refinery util (pct) 86.4 unch +0.9

Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year Total oil sales 3.18 -2.1 -3.3 Gasoline 0.91 -4.0 -13.8 Naphtha 0.21 -48.6 -37.9 Jet fuel 0.19 73.9 43.7 Kerosene 0.50 26.5 0.7 Gas oil 0.54 -13.4 -6.6 A-fuel oil 0.32 8.7 7.5 C-fuel oil 0.52 8.5 30.2 * Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters calculations, taking into account the change in inventories, production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels per day. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)