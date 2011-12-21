* Refinery run rate at post-quake high for 2nd straight wk
* Kerosene stocks fall as peak winter season begins
TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's commercial crude
inventories last week rose 1.5 percent to a two-month peak,
reflecting increased imports as crude throughput rose to a
four-month high.
Kerosene stocks fell for the second time in the past three
weeks as the peak winter season began, after hitting a
three-year high in the week to Nov. 26.
Crude stocks in the world's third-biggest oil consumer
increased by 230,000 kilolitres (207,000 barrels per day) from
the week before to 15.8 million kl in the week to Dec. 17, the
Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said. That was the highest
level since the week to Oct. 22.
The PAJ revised data for the week ending Dec. 10.
The refinery run rate last week was unchanged at 86.4
percent, marking a post-quake high for the second week in a row.
It stood at 87.5 percent in the week to March 5 before a massive
earthquake and tsunami on March 11 shut several refineries in
the northeast.
Two refineries are still closed. Cosmo Oil has said
it aims to partially resume operations at its quake-hit Chiba
refinery by December.
JX Nippon & Energy Corp's Sendai refinery, heavily
damaged by the March earthquake, is not projected to restart
until the end of March 2012.
Gasoline sales last week dropped 4 percent from the previous
year's level, Reuters calculations showed. (For details, see
table below.)
Stocks of kerosene for heating fell by 91,000 kl (87,000
bpd) to 3.45 million kl. Stocks peaked at 3.65 million kl in the
week to Nov. 26. Average temperatures were higher than usual
across the country in November, according to the Japan
Meteorological Agency.
Following are tables of additional PAJ data and weekly
domestic oil demand, as calculated by Reuters.
JAPAN OIL STOCKS, CRUDE RUNS FOR WEEK TO DEC 17
17-Dec Week chg Year chng
mln kl mln bbls mln bbls mln bbls
Crude 15.81 99.47 +1.45 -0.54
Gasoline 2.07 13.04 -0.15 -0.32
Kerosene 3.45 21.70 -0.61 +5.17
Naphtha 1.74 10.94 +0.57 -0.39
Crude runs (mln bpd) 3.57 unch -0.29
Refinery util (pct) 86.4 unch +0.9
Fuel mln bpd week/week year/year
Total oil sales 3.18 -2.1 -3.3
Gasoline 0.91 -4.0 -13.8
Naphtha 0.21 -48.6 -37.9
Jet fuel 0.19 73.9 43.7
Kerosene 0.50 26.5 0.7
Gas oil 0.54 -13.4 -6.6
A-fuel oil 0.32 8.7 7.5
C-fuel oil 0.52 8.5 30.2
* Oil sales and percentage change figures based on Reuters
calculations, taking into account the change in inventories,
production, imports and exports. Figures are in million barrels
per day.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)