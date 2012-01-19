* Japan under pressure to cut Iran oil imports
* Hopes import cuts will lead to waiver from sanctions law
* U.S. officials touring Asia to muster support for
sanctions
* Could help clear up some confusion over Japan policy
(Adds detail, background)
By Osamu Tsukimori and Stanley White
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan is likely to cut
Iranian crude purchases in about three months, the head of an
industry body said on Thursday, a reassuring message for U.S.
officials touring Asia to muster support for sanctions aimed at
starving Iran of oil revenue.
The remarks by Akihiko Tembo, president of the Petroleum
Association of Japan (PAJ), could also help clear up some doubts
about Japan's response to the sanctions after conflicting
comments by policymakers.
Last week the prime minister had distanced himself from a
pledge by the finance minister to reduce Iran's crude imports.
"I think each buyer is considering this in a practical way
and making efforts to reduce nominations (for Iranian crude) as
much as possible and find alternatives," Tembo said in a regular
press briefing. He is also chairman of Japan's No3 refiner
Idemitsu Kosan.
"I think there will be less planned volumes than before in a
three-month time."
U.S. Treasury and State Department officials in Tokyo have
held meetings with Japanese officials since Wednesday to explain
a U.S. law intended to curb Iran's ability to build a nuclear
weapon.
Like other Asian buyers of Iranian oil, Japan is under
pressure to cut imports from the world's fifth-largest crude
exporter to secure a waiver from the sanctions. The Foreign
Ministry said on Thursday Japan had reiterated in meetings with
U.S. officials that it wanted a waiver from the sanctions.
The United States says it will punish financial institutions
that deal with Iran's central bank, the main clearing house for
oil revenue. A country can earn a waiver from the sanctions if
it significantly reduces trade with Iran.
Still, cutting Iranian imports carries risks for Japan. The
country's reliance on imported energy has increased since the
Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster last year.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said last week that Iranian crude
makes up 10 percent of Japan's overall oil imports.
The country imported more than 300,000 barrels per day of
Iran crude in the first 11 months of 2011, mostly through
long-term contracts, making it one of Tehran's top global
customers.
The three-month timeframe would coincide with April, the
start of term contracts for most Japanese buyers of Iranian
crude, suggesting it would cut back on those purchases.
U.S. officials also travelled to South Korea earlier this
week. So far, the meetings have not yielded details on the
extent to which countries have to reduce Iranian oil imports to
earn waivers and whether buying Iranian oil at a cheaper price
is excluded as an option.
However, the Obama administration is now focusing on
pressing buyers to cut imports of Iran crude to secure waivers
rather than securing lower prices.
"This is basically a question of import volume," a Japanese
foreign ministry official told reporters after the meeting with
the U.S. delegation.
"We didn't talk about multiplying import volume by price.
The U.S. side didn't present a list of options."
Asia's biggest buyers of Iranian crude, China, India and
Japan, are scrambling to try to respond to the new U.S. law.
Last week, Azumi promised Japan would take "concrete" steps
to reduce reliance on Iranian crude. But Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda quickly knocked the suggestion down, saying it
was Azumi's "personal opinion".
Iran, the biggest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia,
denies Western suspicions that its nuclear programme has
military goals, saying it is for purely peaceful purposes.
Washington has rejected Iran's assertion and is pressing
ahead with new sanctions.
Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, used for
a third of the world's seaborne oil trade, if pending Western
moves to ban Iranian crude exports cripple its lifeblood energy
sector, fanning fears of a descent into wider Middle East war.
Japan's refining industry has had no problem with banks over
settling Iranian crude payments, PAJ's Tembo said.
Japan's imports of Iranian crude in the first 11 months of
2011 was 12.3 percent lower than the same period a year earlier,
trade ministry data shows. It is also down by more than half
from 683,000 bpd in 2003.
(Additional reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Neil Fullick)