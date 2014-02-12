Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
TOKYO Feb 12 The Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) will delay the release of oil data for the week to Feb. 8 on its website by a day due to a national holiday on Tuesday.
The data will be published at noon (0300 GMT) on Thursday.
The industry group usually releases the weekly figures on its website on a Wednesday.
(For Japanese oil statistics click on ) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.