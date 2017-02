TOKYO Jan 19 Japan's oil industry is likely to reduce its purchases of Iranian crude in about three months time, Akihiko Tembo, President of the Petroleum Association of Japan, said on Thursday.

He did not provide further details.

Japan is under pressure to cut its oil imports from Iran as Japanese banks need to gain a waiver from U.S. sanctions designed to hamper Iran's ability to sell oil overseas. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)