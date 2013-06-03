June 3 Sales of solar cells in Japan more than quadrupled from a year earlier to 1,734 megawatts in the January-March quarter, industry data showed, helped by a jump in demand from non-residential users taking advantage of a new subsidy scheme. In July, 2012, Japan introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT) programme under which regional power utilities are required to buy power from renewable energy suppliers at pre-set premiums for up to 20 years. The move, aimed at helping the world's third-biggest economy shift away from reliance on nuclear power after the 2011 March Fukushima disaster, could unleash billions of dollars in clean-energy investment. Below is a table of solar cell shipments provided by the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association in megawatts, with percentage change from year-ago data in parentheses: Jan-Mar 2013 Oct-Dec 2012 July-Sept 2012 Apr-June 2012 Local cells 882 (+202.1) 662 (+113.7) 424 (+50.7) 313 (+43.5) Imported cells 852 (+757.7) 342 (+253.5) 203 (+206.7) 132 (+228.2) Domestic shipments 1,734 (+342.9) 1,003 (+146.9) 627 (+80.3) 445 (+72.2) Exports 130 (-20.2) 111 (-65.6) 153 (-57.3) 168 (-61.7)