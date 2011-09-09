TOKYO, Sept 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co used a record amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation last month as the No.1 and No.7 units at its sole online nuclear plant in Kashiwazaki-Kariwa were shut for maintenance, leaving only two reactors in operation.

No reactor in Japan has restarted since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that triggered radiation leaks at its Fukushima Daiichi plant. The radiation crisis raised public concerns over nuclear safety and led the government to impose stricter assessments before reactors can be restarted after routine maintenance.

Japan's biggest utility used 2.079 million tonnes of LNG in August, exceeding the previous monthly record marked in August 2007, when the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant was shut after an earthquake in northwestern Japan.

The 6.6 percent increase in its LNG usage from a year earlier came despite a fall in demand in its service of 18.1 percent .

A requirement for large-lot users in Tokyo Electric's service area to cut peak-hour demand by 15 percent from last summer, which took effect on July 1, will end on Friday, about two weeks earlier than planned. No unexpected power shortage has occurred, as demand was curbed by efforts to cut usage, cooler weather and weaker economic activity than expected.

Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, bought a record 2.305 million tonnes of LNG in August, exceeding the previous record of 2.138 million hit in March this year.

Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases in July, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes):

Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory

type Jul-11 Aug-10 Aug-11 % Jul-11 Aug-10 Aug-11 % change Fuel oil 378 487 480 -1.4 469 489 447 -8.6 -33

Crude 153 293 95 -67.6 280 200 75 -62.5 -20 Total oil 531 780 575 -26.3 749 689 522 -24.2 -53

LNG 1,994 1,950 2,079 6.6 2,046 2,132 2,305 8.1 226

Coal 319 386 317 -17.9 318 390 450 15.4 133

