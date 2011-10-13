TOKYO, Oct 13 Tokyo Electric Power Co last month used 16.9 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) than a year ago to make up a fall in nuclear power generation, Japan's biggest utility said on Thursday.

Only two reactors at its sole online nuclear plant in Kashiwazaki-Kariwa in the northwest are in operation. Heightened pubic safety concerns after the Fukushima nuclear plant radiation has led the government to impose stricter assessments before reactors can be restarted after routine maintenance.

Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, used 1.975 million tonnes of LNG last month while buying 2.012 million tonnes during the same period, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

It used a record 2.079 million tonnes of LNG in August even though power saving efforts, cooler weather and weaker-than-expected economic activity reduced power consumption in its service area by 16.8 percent from a year earlier.

Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases in September, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes):

Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory

type Aug-11 Sep-10 Sep-11 % Aug-11 Sep-10 Sep-11 % change

Fuel oil 480 398 441 10.8 447 386 459 18.9 18

Crude 95 237 120 -49.4 75 208 143 -31.3 23 Total oil 575 635 561 -11.7 522 594 602 1.3 41

LNG 2,079 1,690 1,975 16.9 2,305 1,931 2,021 4.7 46

Coal 317 237 309 30.4 450 189 294 55.6 -15 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)